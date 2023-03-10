MSI Global Alliance (MSI), has announced to the public the appointment of Melanie Pittas to MSI’s Board of Directors. Pittas will take over from George Crowther who retired as MSI board member at the end of February.

In her day-to-day role, Pittas is co-head of haysmacintyre’s Financial Services sector team with over ten years’ experience of working with FCA regulated entities.

Commenting on her appointment Pittas said, “I’m delighted to have been appointed to the MSI board as the alliance’s first female director, and I look forward to the opportunity to contribute a fresh and diverse perspective.”

MSI Global Alliance’s CEO Andrew Leck said, “I am very pleased to welcome Melanie to the MSI Board. It comes at a time when people around the globe are celebrating the role of women; MSI has long championed diversity and it is important that this is reflected at the most senior level in our organisation.”

This appointment comes as MSI seeks to reframe its strategic outlook. In relation to this, Leck told the International Accounting Bulletin: “When speaking to MSI members, the emphasis has moved away from talking about the people challenges they face and has focused more on sharing the solutions they have adopted. There are numerous examples including firms moving to four-day weeks, hybrid working, new reward packages and significant changes in how firms use their office space.”