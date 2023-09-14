MSI Global Alliance (MSI), the international association of independent legal and accounting firms, has announced the admission of Garcia Santa Maria as its exclusive accounting member firm in Miami, Florida.

Based in Miami, Florida, Garcia Santa Maria is a partner-led CPA and advisory firm providing tax, accounting, trust and estate compliance, forensic accounting, litigation support and business valuation services.

Founded in 1985, the firm has been serving the South Florida community for over 35 years by providing accounting, tax and consulting services to individuals and organisations of varying sizes. Garcia Santa Maria is committed to delivering the highest quality of customised solutions and services to meet each client’s unique needs.

Commenting on this, Garcia Santa Maria tax and advisory partner, Eric Santa Maria, said: “Becoming a member of MSI Global Alliance allows us to strengthen our international capabilities and connections on a global scale. Joining MSI provides us with global reach and resources, further positioning us as trusted advisors to our clients and helping them meet current and future goals. We look forward to working with MSI member firms and their clients around the world.”

MSI Global Alliance CEO, Andrew Leck, further said: “Florida is strategically important to many of our members and their clients. Garcia Santa Maria has an excellent reputation and a proven track record of providing high quality accounting and advisory services. We are very pleased to welcome them as our newest member firm.“

The latest addition of Garcia Santa Maria expands MSI’s existing coverage of more than 250 member firms in over 100 countries across six continents. MSI member firms work together on cross-border engagements, sharing knowledge and collaborating to deliver seamless service to clients wherever they do business.