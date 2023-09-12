Audit firm B-think Audit sp. z.o.o. has joined MSI Global Alliance (MSI), a global association of independent legal and accounting firms, further strengthening the alliance’s presence in Poland.

B-think Audit sp. z.o.o. (B-think) joins MSI as its representative audit member with offices in Poznan and Warsaw (Poland). The firm’s expertise spans areas such as audit, business advisory, valuation, corporate mergers and acquisitions, financial due diligence, tax, controlling, and accounting.

For over 22 years, B-think and its team of partners have been trusted advisors to clients, offering optimal solutions and building solid and stable positions for small enterprises, international capital groups, and public-listed companies.

Commenting on this, B-think partner, Adam Tobola, said: “We are very happy to join MSI Global. We believe that our organisation aligns well with the spirit of the association and will allow us to achieve our international aspirations, as well as give us the opportunity to provide an even higher level of service to our clients.”

MSI Global Alliance CEO, Andrew Leck, concluded: “I am delighted to welcome our new member to our global family. The appointment of B-think further enhances our association’s ability to provide top-tier audit services in Poland, and I look forward to working with the firm.”