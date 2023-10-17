Baker Tilly network member MHA has merged with Aberdeen-based Meston Reid & Co, giving the firm its first presence in Scotland. A full service accountancy and business advisory services firm, Meston Reid & Co serves a diverse client base, primarily in the North-east of Scotland. The firm will now come under the MHA banner.
This merger, MHA’s third deal this year, expands its offering in the UK in line with the firm’s ambitious growth strategy.
Speaking on the merger, MHA managing partner and chairman, Rakesh Shaunak, said: “This strategic merger will enable Meston Reid’s clients to access a new range of specialists and an enhanced national and international offering, while still retaining a highly personal local service. In addition, this merger opens up new avenues for professional development for both the partners and staff in Aberdeen, all of whom we are retaining, and presents enticing career prospects for fresh talent seeking to join our team.”
Baker Tilly International CEO, Francesca Lagerberg, added: “I am delighted to welcome the Meston Reid team to Baker Tilly. This merger not only signifies MHA’s pursuit of excellence but also their dedication to expanding their horizons and delivering exceptional value to their clients. We are excited about the new opportunities and challenges this venture brings.”
MHA is seeking to add additional staff to the Aberdeen office and is also considering further mergers in Scotland as part of its growth strategy.
