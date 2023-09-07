Professional Headshots

Baker Tilly International, one of the world’s largest accountancy and business advisory networks, has announced the appointment of Brian Kreischer as permanent chair of its international board of directors.

Kreischer has been serving as interim chair of the network since April 2023, and has served on the Baker Tilly International board of directors for eight years. His appointment, for a three-year term, is effective immediately.

Speaking on the appointment, Baker Tilly International CEO, Francesca Lagerberg, said: “During his tenure as interim chair, Brian’s exceptional leadership qualities, strategic thinking, and deep commitment to advancing our network’s aspirations and values have been clear. As we move forward under his permanent chairmanship, I am confident that under his visionary leadership, the future holds exciting opportunities for us.”

Kreischer said: “I am honoured to have been entrusted with the role of interim chair and delighted to now formally accept the position of permanent chair. The opportunity to guide and contribute to the network’s growth and success is a responsibility I fully embrace. During my eight years serving on the network’s international board of directors, I have seen our ability to successfully respond to rapidly changing market environments and client needs through collective action. I am committed to fostering a collaborative environment, driving innovation, and working together with our talented teams to achieve our shared goals and ensure we build a bolder tomorrow for us, our clients, and the communities in which they operate.”

Kreischer will continue in his role as managing partner of Frank, Rimerman + Co., an accounting firm based in California and a top 50 accounting firm within the United States, where he has been serving the clients and staff of Frank, Rimerman + Co, in many capacities, for over 30 years, with a focus on facilitating the strategic direction of the firm and building a culture known for ensuring its people can flourish and make an impact.