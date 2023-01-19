Baker Tilly International has announced the appointment of Adam Grainger as chief operating officer of the global network.

Grainger has been part of the Baker Tilly for over 15 years. Starting his career with Baker Tilly as an auditor, he then joined the global office of the network on a year-long secondment in 2010, which saw him move to Philadelphia to assume the role of regional manager for our North American region. After a spell as an audit manager in London, he joined the global office on a permanent basis in January 2013 in the role of regional director for EMEA, before assuming the role of chief information officer (CIO) in 2016.

Baker Tilly International CEO, Francesca Lagerberg, says: “I am so pleased to welcome Adam into this new important role working alongside me, the Board of Directors and the Global Office in the implementation of our global strategy and to provide support on all operational matters relating to the running of the Global Office and the network. He brings to the role a wealth of experience and knowledge and longstanding relationships with our network members, and I know he will be a great success.”

Grainger replaces Ben Lloyd, who will be leaving the global office shortly to take up another leadership role within the Baker Tilly network. Grainger holds a first-class honours degree from the University of Sheffield and lives in South-West London with his two dogs and is a keen triathlete.

On his appointment, Grainger comments: “In my time with Baker Tilly I have seen the network more than double in size and I look forward to helping Francesca and the Board on the next stage of our exciting journey. One of the greatest pleasures of my career has been working with and learning from all the wonderful, driven and like-minded people that make up the Baker Tilly family – I couldn’t be more excited and grateful to have the opportunity to continue all of these relationships and forming ever more with our new talent.