MHA, a leading UK firm of audit, tax and business advisers has announced a merger with Roberts Nathan, a prominent accountancy and advisory firm in Ireland, with offices in Dublin and Cork, effective 1st July 2024. This new partnership will be known as Baker Tilly Ireland. Currently with 70 staff and partners, Baker Tilly Ireland plans to create 100 new jobs as part of its expansion strategy.

This proposed merger combines Roberts Nathan’s extensive local expertise with a strong international presence, significantly enhancing the firm’s capability to offer a more comprehensive range of services and sector expertise and serve a broader client base in Ireland and globally.

This announcement caps a busy last 12 months for MHA, having opened offices in late 2023 in Scotland and Wales for the first time as well as the recent merger with MHA Moore & Smalley.

Commenting on this, Roberts Nathan managing partner, Vivian Nathan, said: “We are delighted to share this exciting news. This proposed merger marks a pivotal milestone, enabling us to leverage our combined strengths to provide more extensive services and innovative solutions to our clients while creating significant growth opportunities for our team.”

MHA managing partner and chairman, Rakesh Shaunak, added: “Expanding into Ireland is a significant step in MHA’s strategic growth plans given the country’s strong trading ties and business connections with the UK and mainland Europe, as well as its thriving business community, and resilient economy.

“Our focus in Ireland will remain on supporting local and international SMEs, enabling local clients to take advantage of the international footprint of Baker Tilly International, and also allowing our UK clients new opportunities to enter the Irish Market. Roberts Nathan’s growth mindset, entrepreneurial spirit and highly personal ethos aligns with MHA’s perfectly, so we are very excited about this next phase.”

Baker Tilly International CEO, Francesca Lagerberg, concluded: “We’re delighted to enhance our Baker Tilly presence in the Irish market. The combination of these two firms brings a powerful mix of skills and expertise that will benefit our clients and provide new job opportunities.”