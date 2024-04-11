Social media hacking, computer viruses, and online shopping fraud are a few of the thousands of cybercrimes reported across the UK every day. In an era defined by digital connectivity and technological innovation, the proficiency with which regions navigate the cyber landscape has become increasingly paramount.
So, are you in one of the UK’s most cyber-savvy regions, or do you need to brush up on your cybersecurity know-how?
Increditools technology expert, Alan Taylor, takes a closer look at the UK’s most and least tech-savvy regions.
|Rank
|Region (by police force)
|Cybercrimes per 10,000 people
|1
|Guernsey
|2.5
|2
|Jersey
|2.9907
|3
|Isle of Man
|3
|4
|Police Scotland
|3.6497
|5
|PSNI (Northern Ireland)
|8.407
|44
|Cambridgeshire
|20
|45
|Northamptonshire
|20.0803
|46
|City of London
|27.5862
|47
|Bedfordshire
|30.0752
|48
|Warwickshire
|74.007
Why The Islands Are So Cyber-Savvy
The three highest-ranked regions in the study—Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man—are all islands with a high concentration of workers in the financial sector. These professionals are accustomed to fending off the many cyber threats menacing our bank accounts, so it’s no surprise they’re also savvy at home.
Guernsey and Jersey also boast the world’s highest and second-highest density of millionaires respectively, meaning residents can afford the tools and technology needed to help protect their digital assets.
On this, Taylor said: “Education could also play a factor in a region’s ability to protect itself from cyber-attacks. Recent reports have revealed ambitious plans to revolutionise education through widespread access to cutting-edge devices for every student in Guernsey – a move set to catapult their digital literacy to new heights.”
Why Are Some Regions More At Risk?
Residents of Warwickshire report cybercrimes at a rate nearly 30 times higher than Guernsey’s. Bedfordshire and the City of London also have high crime rates, but they’re still less than half of Warwickshire’s.
Taylor said: “According to recent census data, Warwickshire has a higher population of older adults than the UK average, with over 20% of residents 65 or older. Bedfordshire also has an ageing population. These stats are important as studies have shown that adults 75 years and older are the most at risk for cyber crimes.”
While the City of London and the higher tech-savvy ranked regions such as Guernsey and Jersey are all significant players in the global finance industry, they differ in size and specialisation. The City of London’s prominence lies in its scale, diversity, and international connectivity – possibly making it a bigger target.
“Where there’s commerce, there’s potential for cyber attacks,” said Taylor. “Businesses, universities, and health care facilities are all prime targets for cybercriminals who have a lot to gain from large databases of information – either by holding this information for ransom or selling it on to malicious actors.”