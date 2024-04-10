Accountancy and advisory firm, MHA, has announced that it has now completed its merger with MHA Moore and Smalley in ‘landmark’ deal.
Following notification of the intention earlier this year, MHA and MHA Moore and Smalley have announced the successful completion of their merger as of 3rd April 2024.
MHA Moore and Smalley are a firm of chartered accountants and business advisers employing over 400 staff with offices in Preston, Liverpool, Manchester, Blackpool, Kendal, Lancaster and Nottingham.
In what signifies as a pivotal transaction which singularly surpasses the combined value of the firm’s previous deals, MHA continues its trajectory of ‘exponential growth across the UK’, which most recently have included new offices in Scotland and Wales.
Commenting on the development, MHA managing partner and chairman, Rakesh Shaunak, said: “We are incredibly pleased to complete what is a significant deal for MHA, allowing us to further strengthen our technical and geographical offering in the UK.
“Both firms have grown significantly in the last 12 years and MHA’s synergy with MHA Moore and Smalley has been an exceptional showcase of the alignment of ethos and values within our firms.
“Now, with access to our combined sector expertise and expanded scope of service, our clients and our people are set to benefit immensely from enhanced opportunities for collaboration and career advancement.”
MHA Moore and Smalley managing partner, Graham Gordon, added: “This merger represents the natural next step for us, having worked closely together since 2010 and being branded as MHA Moore and Smalley since 2017.
“We are excited about the opportunities that our joint approach presents for our people, our clients, and stakeholders alike, and anticipate continued success going forward.”
This deal brings MHA’s headcount to just over 1745 people and 22 offices. Being the fourth deal that MHA, the UK member of Baker Tilly International, has completed in the past year alone, the accountancy and advisory firm is poised to further solidify its position in the market in the months ahead.