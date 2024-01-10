UK accounting firms MHA and MHA Moore and Smalley have announced their intention to formally merge from 1 April 2024 creating a nationwide audit, tax and advisory practice with 1,600 partners and staff operating from 21 offices.
This announcement caps a busy last 12 months for MHA, having opened offices in 2023 in Scotland and Wales for the first time. The merger will enhance both firms’ ability to offer clients a range of services throughout the UK.
Commenting on this, MHA managing partner and chairman, Rakesh Shaunak, said: “The combination of MHA and MHA Moore and Smalley into a single partnership and team is a real win-win for both firms and for our people.
“All our clients will be able to access additional new resources with deep expertise across a range of sectors and services. With our strong shared cultures, the merger will also bring new development opportunities for the staff, as well as providing attractive career opportunities for potential recruits.”
MHA Moore and Smalley managing partner, Graham Gordon, added: “We have been part of the MHA network since its inception in 2010 and adopted MHA into our name in 2017 as we began working even more closely with our MHA partners.
“This merger is the next strategic move for us and a significant moment for both firms. It will create an exciting new proposition for our clients and is also a great opportunity for our people to be part of a new firm with serious growth ambitions, in turn helping us to recruit even more impressive talent in the coming years.”
