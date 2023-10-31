KNAV P.A, an international accounting and advisory firm, has announced a series of significant transformations aimed at enhancing client service and the evolving industry landscape. Effective 1 October 2023, KNAV P.A. has reorganised its operations to adopt an alternate practice structure. Alongside this reorganisation, it has been announced that the practice will be changing its name – it will now be known as KNAV Advisory Inc.
Key Highlights of the Reorganisation and Name Change:
- Alternate Practice Structure: KNAV P.A. has restructured its operations to optimise service delivery and specialize in both attest and non-attest services. Attest services will now be provided by KNAV, LLP, while non-attest services will be exclusively offered by KNAV Advisory Inc. This strategic change enables us to offer targeted solutions to our valued clients while also granting us the flexibility to implement a long-term incentive program for our talent pool.
- Renaming to KNAV Advisory Inc: The adoption of our new name, KNAV Advisory Inc., demonstrates their position as a provider of advisory solutions to their clients.
In an official statement, KNAV said: “We extend our sincere appreciation to our clients, partners, and dedicated team members for their continued support as we embark on this transformative journey. We are confident that these changes will strengthen our ability to serve you better.”
