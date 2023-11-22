RSM UK, alongside Adam Godden from 2525 Limited, have secured investment for Dorset-based Mar-Key Group from private equity investor Alcuin Capital Partners, to support UK growth and plans for international expansion.
Founded in 1991, Mar-Key Group design, manufacture and provide temporary structures for events and structural solutions for commercial clients. The company has provided structures for major sporting and hospitality events including Royal Ascot, The Open and Bournemouth 7’s Festival. It also offers temporary building and storage space for businesses including National Grid and Tesco.
The investment, from Alcuin, which has successfully provided capital to UK businesses for over 39 years, will allow Mar-Key Group to consolidate its domestic and international presence. The partnership is also enabling investment into its production and manufacturing facilities. This will allow the company to drive forward growth in the UK market, as well as expand into international markets.
Following the transaction, David Tabb, founder and chairman, will step down from his role having successfully led and driven Mar-Key Group since its inception in 1991. David will focus on assisting Mar-Key Group in pursuing the growing international market.
RSM’s corporate finance partner Clodagh Tunney, with support from Lucy Roberts, Rhys Jennings, Alexander Harris and Holly Moxham, provided lead advisory on the deal alongside financial modelling support from Simon Martin, Salik Chaturbhai and Alex Mitchell. The company has also benefitted from pre-sale preparation and ongoing transaction support from Adam Godden of 2525 Limited.
Commenting on this, Tunney said: ‘It has been a pleasure to work with the team at Mar-Key on this transaction. We are thrilled to have secured investment for Mar-Key Group, which will enable it to pursue its growth plans, both in the UK and globally. We look forward to seeing the company continue its success with this additional support from Alcuin.’
Mar-Key Group CEO, Ben Scroggie, added: “The partnership we have formed today with Alcuin represents a new chapter in the life of Mar-Key group. We are thankful for the unwavering support from the RSM team who guided us through each step of this process. Their advice has been invaluable in securing this investment for the business. As a result, we are excited to build upon our foundations, working with some of the most prestigious national and international companies.”