Professional services network, Russell Bedford International, has announced the appointment of Globe Accountancy Services as its new member firm in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Established in 1985 and later restructured as Globe Accountancy Services in 2013, the firm is a partnership of certified public accountants based Dar es Salaam, the largest city and financial hub of Tanzania.

With three equity partners, supported by a team of professional and administrative staff, the firm provides professional services to the public and private sectors and NGOs, with a strong focus on audit assignments.

Globe Accountancy Services has extensive experience in the fields of financial auditing, value for money auditing, procurement audits, accounting, tax consultancy, financial and management consultancy, company liquidations, trusteeships, and company registration services.

The firm is registered with the Tanzanian National Board of Accountants and Auditors as a practicing firm of Certified Public Accountants; it is recognised by the National Audit Office, Tanzania for undertaking audit assignments in the public sector and is authorised by the Bank of Tanzania to provide auditing services to financial institutions.

Speaking about the appointment, Russell Bedford CEO, Stephen Hamlet, said: “It is my pleasure to welcome Globe Accountancy Services as our new member firm in Tanzania. The firm’s wide range of services brings a further boost to the network’s capabilities in the African region and offers considerable benefit to clients of our global members who require support in Tanzania.”

Globe Accountancy Services partner, Method Anatoli Kashonda, added: “We are delighted to join Russell Bedford International as the network’s member in Tanzania. We are confident that by joining this prestigious global network, we will immediately enhance the breadth of services we can offer to our clients who are seeking international partnerships and support.”

Russell Bedford global board director for EMEA, Ricardo García-Nieto Serratosa, added: “I look forward to connecting with our new colleagues and explore the many competitive advantages for both them and us as members of the Russell Bedford network.”