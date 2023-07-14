MGI Worldwide and the MGI Africa Region have announced the addition of new member firm MFCA & Associates Ltd of Douala, Cameroon, further strengthening the global networks reach in the region with more than 20 office locations in Africa, and a further 400 locations worldwide.

Commenting on this, MGI Worldwide managing partner and key contact, Michael Forzeh Fossung, said: “In today’s rapidly growing and evolving Consulting Industry, being affiliated to a top network of firms is essential for our Firm’s evolvement.

“MGI Worldwide, being a top 20 network of consulting firms and a member of the forum of firms, with a long-standing history and almost 9000 professionals in its network, in more than 100 countries around the world, provides us with that platform where we understand there is a Quality that is expected of us and which we must adhere to satisfy our esteemed clients and ensure their business growth

“Joining this rich network will widen our market reach, propelling us into the international market. With this comes a wide network of Firms and professionals for collaboration, sharing in our knowledge and expertise to ensure our individual growth as well as that of the Network – We have a global competency!”

An introduction to the firm

MFCA & Associates Ltd is an Accounting and Audit Firm licensed by the CEMAC Commission (EC 106) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Cameroon (SEC 057), and one of the leaders in Audit & Assurance, Accounting, Taxation and Consulting Services in Cameroon.

Operating since 2016 and incorporated as a chartered accounting Firm (Société des expertise comptable) in 2020, the firm has grown in size and reputation over the years, expanding its services to include risk management, business valuation, and due diligence. As a result, the firm has gained a diverse clientele, ranging from small start-ups to large corporations.

Specialised services

In addition to standard accounting, audit & assurance, and tax services, the firm has expertise in specific requirements of OHADA (Organization for the Harmonisation of Business Law in Africa), as implemented across 17 African Member States including CEMAC (Central African Economic and Monetary Community) countries.

The purpose of OHADA is to harmonise business law and promote legal certainty in commercial transactions, facilitating cross-border trade and investment. This is a valuable resource for anyone wanting to do business in Central Africa.