MGI Worldwide has announced that Alok K. Saksena & Partners Accounting & Auditing of Qatar has chosen to join its accounting network.

Alok K. Saksena & Partners Accounting & Auditing (AKSAA) was established in Qatar in 2010 to provide auditing and assurance, taxation, company law and company formation, due diligence, and advisory services. The firm believes in commitment and integrity in delivering the highest professional standards and quality services on time.

About the firm

AKSAA works primarily with subsidiaries of international companies operating out of Qatar – a large number are from Europe, particularly the UK and the Netherlands. The firm offers a wide-range of industry-focused solutions, with present audit sectors including construction, real estate, catering, trading, hotels, e-commerce, security guarding services, information technology, petroleum, manufacturing, travel agents and banks.

What makes AKSAA different?

Managing & Licensed Partner, Alok Saksena, has been a practicing Chartered Accountant in India since 1984. He was part-time lecturer at various College for several years in India where he contributed over 50 articles to various journals and newspapers on the topics of Company Law and Income tax. He regularly participates in programmes hosted by the Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants and has been a speaker on a range of topics, giving more than 120 seminars on several forums. He has been practicing in Qatar for more than 10 years now with his vast experience in the field of Assurance and International Taxation.

Alok is considered an Expert in the field of Company Law, FEMA and Income Tax and appears regularly before the Company Law Board. He has handled many dispute resolution cases and is actively involved in Foreign Direct Investment. He is also actively involved in the formation of overseas companies and the handling of cross border taxation issues.

What motivated AKSAA to join MGI Worldwide?

Qatar has several very large energy sector companies which, in order to operate, need their ICV (Inter-Country Value) certification. AKSAA is one of few firms certified to provide this. The firm is tax-led and wants to break into the Big10 market. To compete for certain

international jobs, the firm needs the international accreditation of the Forum of Firms, which was a big incentive for them to join the MGI Worldwide network.

Partner Naresh Dasari explains:

“We choose to join MGI because of its worldwide presence and its membership of IFAC Forum of Firms. This will support us to get our firm registered with Qatar Financial Centre (QFC). Joining MGI Worldwide fulfils our long years waiting of approval from QFC.”