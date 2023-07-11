Global professional services network, Russell Bedford International, has released over 100 updated Country Key Features Guides via its partnership with the International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD), one of the world’s leading authorities on cross-border taxation. Through the partnership, the network aims to provide businesses and individuals with key tax data related to doing business in over 100 countries.



Expanding into new markets presents a multitude of challenges and considerations that differ vastly from country to country. The Russell Bedford global network aims to make that process easier by providing specialist guidance and advice to those seeking to move into international markets.



The purpose of the Country Key Features guides is to provide a concise summary of direct taxation, indirect taxation including value added tax (VAT/GST), other taxes and general information to help those seeking to do business in a particular country.



Those interested in doing business in another jurisdiction are encouraged to contact a Russell Bedford member firm in the country of interest for independent expert advice.



The updated Country Key Features guides are accessible on the Russell Bedford global website. The effective date of tax and other information is mentioned at the start of each guide. The information is updated annually. IBFD has more frequent updates of the content available on the IBFD Tax Research Platform.



The information contained in the guides is reproduced under licence from IBFD. Please contact a professional adviser before taking any action based on this information.



Commenting on the release of the latest guides, Russell Bedford’s CEO Stephen Hamlet said: “I am delighted to see the release of the latest Country Key Features guides as part of our ongoing collaboration with IBFD. This initiative has already been met with much positivity from our network members, who have found the guides to be a valuable resource that they can offer their clients.”

He added: “The Country Key Features guides are an important resource in being able to make relevant information available to business owners who are considering overseas investments. Leading with quality, useful and up-to-date information, is an integral part of our international network. It means that our members can easily provide their clients with relevant information and in the case of the Country Key Features guides, allow them to understand the key differences with respect to doing business in another country, while keeping abreast of significant changes.”