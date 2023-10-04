ETL GLOBAL has announced that its upcoming international conference is due to take place between the 26th and the 28th of October in Berlin. Over these three days, professionals within the network from all parts of the world will be able to explore new projects, engage in inspiring conferences, and connect with like-minded professionals.

The central theme of this year’s conference is “Managing the Professional Service Firm”, setting the stage for members to showcase and discuss best practices within their respective companies. The conference will place a strong emphasis on practical knowledge and strategies that can be effectively implemented within the professional service firms that shape the ETL GLOBAL network.

Professionals attending the event will have the chance to connect with their peers, fostering lasting relationships and expanding their personal networks within ETL GLOBAL.