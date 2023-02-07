ETL GLOBAL has announced its newest member, Monolit, located in Romania. With partners Anca David (tax & accounting) and Dinu Petre (legal services) at the helm, the addition of Monolit to ETL GLOBAL’s international network will provide clients with key services in the Romanian market.

With offices in Bucharest and Brasov, the firm offers a wide range of accounting and consulting services, from day-to-day bookkeeping and payroll to complex tax and legal advice. Advisory services include corporate and M&A, tax optimization, litigation and arbitration IP and IT law, also covering rather specialised industries such as financial institutions, agribusinesses and gambling.

Monolit has sought to characterise its services through their holistic approach to legal and financial services. The team at Monolit has stated that they do not only provide “tailored and adequate legal advice”, but they also understand the business perspective, allowing them to identify risks and opportunities for their clients.

Monolit senior partner, Dinu Petre, stated: “Joining the ETL GLOBAL network is a great opportunity for us to bring our expert legal and financial services to an even wider audience.”

ETL GLOBAL Network head, Anne-Kathrin Steinröder, added: “We are happy that we can offer our clients a comprehensive solution for their business matters in Romania again.”

The addition of Monolit to the ETL GLOBAL network adds on to the firm’s continued growth and expansion in recent years, especially in the realm of service providers for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME’s) in the European market.