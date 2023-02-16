ETL GLOBAL has announced the recent success of its Czech subgroup, formed by ETL Praha, KODAP and ARROWS, which has reaffirmed its position as one of the top advisory companies in the Czech Republic. With an increase in turnover, the subgroup has secured the 7th position surpassing its competitor, RSM, and becoming the 3rd largest advisory company after the Big 4, (8th/4th taking into consideration Grant Thornton, who decided not to provide information for 2022).

The growth of ETL-KODAP-ARROWS was acknowledged on February 8th at the Tax Adviser & Tax Firm of the Year 2022 / Daňař & Daňová Firma Roku 2022 event organized by Wolters Kluwer Czech Republic. This annual function provides a platform for companies and individuals to showcase their achievements and innovations in the field of tax consultancy.

ETL GLOBAL has stated that it is “immensely proud for this excellent accomplishment and is looking forward to the Czech colleagues’ continued success in the future.”