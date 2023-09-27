sdr

ETL Global has announced that it will be welcoming the Norway-based Magnus Legal, a firm specialising in business law and tax advisory, to its international network.

The firm currently operates as a ‘preferred partner’ for enterprises conducting business operations in Norway.

Their expertise spans a wide spectrum of services, encompassing business establishment, corporate tax, VAT consulting, labour law, expatriate support, individual tax return assistance, sustainability consultation, corporate law, public procurement advisory, contract law, and real estate expertise.

Commenting on this, Magnus Legal partner and board chairman, Øivind Henrik von Mehren, said: “We look forward to collaborating with professionals within the ETL Global network and extending our expertise to businesses seeking to flourish in Norway and beyond.”

This comes as ETL Global seeks to implement a new strategic outlook aimed at bolstering its capacity to deliver legal and tax solutions in Norway and represents another step in the network’s global expansion.

Image credits to MOs810