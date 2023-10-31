Earlier this month, BOKS International held its latest Annual Global Conference in the captivating city of Barcelona, Spain. More than 70 delegates attended the event, which was structured broadly around the theme of resilience.
The conference served as a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration, bringing together professionals from various corners of the world to exchange ideas and insights in the stunning backdrop of Barcelona’s rich culture and vibrant atmosphere.
Over the course of two days, delegates watched keynote presentations, listened to panel discussions, participated in round table dialogue, and networked, a lot!
Alliance director Richard Sergeant said: “The conference in Barcelona has provided the opportunity for BOKS members to share success like we’ve never seen before, and is testament to the power of the networking and building of powerful relationships that is at our core. The energy created as a community of professionals was inspiring, especially as we welcomed more new members and more individuals from member firms who will have taken a fantastic experience home with them.”
Launched in 2017, the rapidly growing alliance now has nearly 100 members in 70 countries and a combined fee income exceeding $500 million while ranking at position #13 within the IAB’s Global Top 20.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData