It has been a busy first half of the year for BOKS International as the alliance continues its rapid global expansion. In Q1, it welcomed 7 new members on board.

Africa

International Tax Consultants Limited, founded in 2011, is a firm focussing on international tax. The firm is based in Dar es Salaam, the financial hub of Tanzania. They have 4 partners and 12 staff.

North America

Zahn Law Group LLP is a boutique, cross-border, diverse-owned law firm located in the heart of New York City with 1 partner and 17 staff.

Europe

Keller Menz is a law and tax firm in Germany with expertise in areas such as employment, tax, commercial, corporate, and criminal law, established in 1998. They now have 4 partners and 15 staff.

Latin America

HMGN is a legal practice specialising in corporate law and estate planning services. They operate in Brazil with offices in Rio De Janeiro and Mato Grosso. They are made up of 1 partner and 11 staff.

Middle East & India

Abdulwahab Al Roumi & Co is a group of integrated and independent audit firms specialising in audit, tax and consulting services targeting small and medium-sized businesses. They are based in Kuwait City and have 2 partners and 10 staff.

Alward Auditing from Yemen is an accountancy practice that was established in 2020. They cover accountancy, taxation, auditing, and advisory services with 3 partners and 14 staff.

HKN Accountants is an accountancy firm based in Qatar specialising in accounting, tax, auditing, and advisory services. They have 3 partners and 21 staff.

BOKS International’s Alliance director, Richard Sergeant, commented: “We are thrilled to have welcomed seven new firms into the alliance. The firms offer a wide array of skills and expertise, which I believe will only excel in BOKS’s capabilities and services for members worldwide. This is only the first quarter of the year, and all of us from BOKS are excited to see what we can achieve this year, with growth and development at the forefront of our goals for 2023.