IECnet has announced its newest member firm in Qatar – A.R.N. & Co. (Abdelrahman Nasrallah and Co.).

Founded over 15 years ago, A.R.N. & Co. has established a strong reputation in Qatar for its expertise in auditing, accounting, tax consulting, and business advisory services. The firm is certified with ISO Standards 9001:2015 and 27001:2013 and is listed in Tawteen, QFC, Government Ministries and Departments, and all major Banks and Finance Institutes in Qatar.

IECnet chairman, Vincent Domon, commented: “We are delighted to welcome A.R.N. & Co. to IECnet.

“We are confident that our new member firm in Qatar will be an invaluable asset for us and our clients, and we look forward to partnering with them to provide the best possible services for our clients.”