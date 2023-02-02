PrimeGlobal has announced six new firms who have joined the association in the last few months. Two of the new member firms are in Asia Pacific, with coverage in this region continuing to grow, with a new member in Sri Lanka being another first for the association. While three new firms joined from the EMEA region, with Slovenia being the latest country in this region to now benefit from having member coverage. And finally, their newest member joins from Latin America, providing coverage in Brazil.

The new member firms are:

Ranwatta & Co, Sri Lanka

Pengsheng Certified Public Accountants, China

Planning Accounting & Tax, Brazil

A-Tax International, Slovenia

Macalvins Group, UK

Salem Taleb Efaifa Chartered Accountants, Qatar.

PrimeGlobal CEO, Stephen Heathcote, commented: “PrimeGlobal is committed to its existing member firms by only recruiting the best quality advisory and accounting firms who share our vision and values. We are delighted to welcome our six new members from across all global regions, who will bring a wealth of knowledge and continue to strengthen the PrimeGlobal association. We are continuing to gain coverage in new and strategic locations including Slovenia and Sri Lanka, and offer excellent coverage in Southern China, one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing economic regions.”