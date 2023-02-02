PrimeGlobal has launched its publication, ‘Let’s Use Our Partnership to Create Better Business Models for a Better World’, a B Corp Workbook, in collaboration with its member firm Eshuis Accountants en Adviseurs.

It is the first guidebook to be issued which specifically targets small and mid-size accounting firms to help them get ready to support their clients to take positive steps to address sustainability. Larger companies will be pushing new disclosure requirements through their supply chains so it’s essential accounting firms are ready to help their clients – regardless of their size.

Officially unveiled at PrimeGlobal’s Insights Congress in November in Amsterdam, the workbook was created in collaboration with Mark de Lat from member firm Eshuis Accountants en Adviseurs and Aldo van Duivenboden, Project Manager at the Conscious Business Lab from Saxion University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands. PrimeGlobal believes there is a huge opportunity for their global members to embrace sustainability, so they are not only doing the right thing, attracting and keeping employees who want to make a positive impact, but are also significantly growing their firms.

PrimeGlobal CEO, Stephen Heathcote, commented: “The goal of this book is to inspire our members to embrace sustainability within their firms and to give them confidence, learning and the capability to proactively provide the sustainability services their clients, and the world, need. By sharing practices and providing support we will ensure our member firms are ready to step up when they are needed most.”

The B Corp standard provides an improved framework to both embed sustainability practices within firms and help to support their clients. PrimeGlobal has further announced that it believes the B Corp Workbook will be an “ideal” guide for members who need some help and practical guidance in getting started with their ESR journey.

For inspiration, the workbook also features case studies of PrimeGlobal member firms and their clients, who are leading the way in championing sustainability. Members featured include Eshuis Accountants en Adviseurs, Buzzacott, Katz Sapper & Miller, Jégard Créatis, InCorp Global Pte Ltd and Schneider Downs.

Eshuis Accountants en Adviseurs partner, Mark de Lat, said: “It is my dream that I can help PrimeGlobal firms build an international platform of impact accountants that will save humanity because the earth can do better without us, than us without the earth. The impact accountants that work in member firms can help their clients to realise better business models for a better world by using the B Corp standard.”