South West-based chartered accountants, tax consultants and financial planners Albert Goodman has signed the lease on 3,000 square foot of newly renovated grade A office space in the centre of Bristol.

A substantial commercial property deal, the new office opening later in the spring signals Albert Goodman’s growth ambitions within the city and beyond.

Over twice the size of Albert Goodman’s current Bristol hub in Westbury-on-Trym, a key driver for the new premises on King Street is to provide the capacity to attract new clients and top talent from across the region.

As the team moves into the new premises this spring, Albert Goodman will also be looking to increase its headcount in the city, as the company undergoes a significant period of expansion.

Albert Goodman audit and corporate partner, Chris Walford, who will be leading the new Bristol office, said: “The new office on King Street represents a long-term investment in the firm’s presence in the city as we look to further bolster our position as a top 10 accountancy firm in the South West.

“The new space will support our ethos and modern way of working and provide a positive experience for clients and staff alike – we want it to be a new home for our rapidly growing team in the city.”

Walford will be joined by other key Albert Goodman personnel, including partner and medical specialists Sarah Edwards and Jim Duggan, and director and trust & death estates specialist Ruth Powell.

Albert Goodman is also well on its way to becoming B Corp Certified, having successfully submitted and passed the B Impact Assessment in Q3 of last year. The new premises are being fitted out by Space, who will provide an environmentally conscious design in addition to state-of-the-art facilities.

Not only will the King Street office, which will have capacity for more than 25 people, comfortably accommodate a growing number of ergonomically-friendly workstations but it will also boast a number of employee breakout areas and meeting rooms, all within a stone’s throw of Bristol’s vibrant harbourside.

Walford concluded: “Over the course of the next 12 months, we’ll be on a mission to attract more people with industry-leading skills into the organisation, so it’s critical that we provide facilities worthy of that calibre.

“Bristol businesses are exciting, ambitious and have a reputation for innovation and driving sustainability.

“This new location will put us in the heart of the city centre and the professional services community, where we believe we have a strong role to play in helping these organisations to scale effectively.”