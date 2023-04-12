Regional chartered accountancy firm Albert Goodman has welcomed Ruth Powell as a director to the firm to bolster its tax team at the start of the year to support client demand.

Powell joins from a large national firm where she advised private clients on all aspects of Trusts and Estates, including tax advisory, administration and compliance in her tax director role.

As a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT) and Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), Powell will now carry out a similar role at Albert Goodman leveraging her 25 years expertise as a tax advisor to individuals, trustees and executors. Whether that be assisting executors with estate administration and probate applications or providing tax advice on trusts, Wills and Inheritance Tax planning, advising our existing and new clients is something Ruth is looking forward to. Ruth will be primarily be based in Bristol but will work across all the firms’ offices.

On her appointment, Powell commented: “Joining a tax team at the start of the year is always going to be tricky given the tax return deadline of end of January, but it has enabled me to roll up my sleeves and get stuck in helping the team where I can. I feel like I have got to know the team a lot quicker!

“Having had an extensive career at larger firms, it is great to now have the opportunity to work with a smaller firm which offers most of the benefits of working at a larger firm, but with the benefit of the human approach. A smaller firm gives me the opportunity to get to know everyone across the business and build on those relationships. I am excited to assist in enhancing the services which can be offered to new and existing clients”

Albert Goodman managing partner, Iain McVicar, added: “We continue to invest in our tax team, which is testament to our clients demanding high level tax expertise. With Ruth now joining the team of over 30, we are looking forward to her strengthening and developing our private client proposition and dealing with Trusts and Estates matters which are becoming increasingly popular as more of our clients are seeking this type of in-house knowledge.”