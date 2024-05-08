Bristol Sport has successfully deployed Xledger UK’s automated cloud finance solution to drive efficiencies through automation, insight and scalability across the group’s finance function.
Comprised of five professional sports teams, across football, rugby and basketball, Bristol Sport were looking for a strategic partner to help with its finance transformation journey to enhance its processes and reporting.
Bristol-based cloud finance software provider Xledger UK – which could provide the ability to unlock access to real-time data for timely and insight-led business decision-making – was viewed as a ‘natural choice’ given their long established partnership and aligned values.
As a business with multiple entities, Bristol Sport’s finance function is one with numerous moving parts. From the running of Ashton Gate stadium and the operations of its five clubs, to the revenue and costs of its concerts and events, there was a critical need for a system able to consolidate its vast amounts of data and account for intercompany movements within financial reporting.
Commenting on the partnership, Bristol Sport group financial controller, Alistair Deswert, said: “We really benefited from Xledger’s consultative approach during our transition. The fact that they’re Bristol based and all accountants, it means they speak our language and they really understand our pain points. We’ve also found that they’re a really great cultural fit for our team.
“We know there’s still a lot more we can be doing with Xledger. As we continue to grow, we want to be putting our budgets online so we become fully automated from a reporting point of view. We also want to be exploring dashboards and how we can really turn some of our management information into more of a broad reporting pack and bring the information to life.”
Xledger UK CEO, Peter Hucker, added: “The prospect of changing finance systems can be an incredibly daunting task for organisations. We look to provide customers with a level of incomparable service alongside a progressive finance system designed to meet increasingly complex requirements over time.
“With our existing relationship with Bristol Sport, the team had a good prior knowledge of the finance team’s ambitions and the areas the Xledger software could revolutionise. Despite the many moving parts within its finance function, we’ve been successful in digitising and simplifying the sporting group’s financial processes. We’re excited to continue our partnership going forward, and empowering Bristol Sport as it continues its growth journey.”
Building on nearly two decades of experience of the Norwegian market, Xledger has consistently seen its position strengthen since 2005, to become a mid-market leader.