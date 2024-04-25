Expert Managed IT Service Provider (MSP), Everything Tech, has announced its continued investment and commitment to the professional services market.
The MSP has extensive experience working as a trusted partner with clients in the financial services and legal industries to implement technology and IT support that underpins their growth strategies.
Danny Mills, who joined the business as group sales director last year, has led the development of this service line which provides IT consultancy, 24/7 support, virtual desktop and security solutions tailored specifically to these sectors – reducing complexity for businesses as digital transformation continues and acquisitions across the market increase.
It reaffirms Everything Tech’s offering to this market which includes cyber security auditing, pre-signature technical audits for highly acquisitive organisations, cloud migration, IT support and infrastructure, monitoring and maintenance, cyber security, systems migration, AI and robotic process automation, and more.
Mills said: “Everything Tech is an expert in helping fast-growing accountancy, legal and M&A focussed firms ensure that IT barriers do not hold them back.
“Many of our clients are undergoing rapid growth and digital transformation. They are making acquisitions, and onboarding new businesses, as well as managing the demands of fast-paced workforces spread across multiple office and hybrid working locations.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“Growth on this level presents a number of challenges. They need to be able to consolidate, migrate and scale up multiple IT systems and maintain productivity levels by ensuring seamless user access to applications, all while guaranteeing data security and compliance and reduced costs.
“This is where we come in. Our team is readily available because we understand that businesses in these markets operate around at pace, and so we like to think that we give them a competitive edge by being able to adapt to help our customer achieve their goals.”
New office in Derby bolsters offering
With offices in professional services hubs, Manchester and Sheffield, Everything Tech opened a third location in Derby in March, with a team of 20.
Mills added: “The strategic decision to open in Derby makes us well-placed to serve the entire UK and brings into the business a team of professional services sector experts who have hit the ground running.”
Long-standing customer, Mark Adams, head of partner services at TC Group, which was supported through an acquisition by Everything Tech, said: “Everything Tech has provided us with excellent service and project support during a period of rapid growth. Our ability to finalise an acquisition on the Friday and have all applications, users and data available on Monday allowed us to integrate our people and deliver on our growth plans.”