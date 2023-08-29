Abacus Worldwide has announced that accounting firm TDS & Co of Uganda has joined the international association of independent accounting, consulting and legal firms.

The Kampala-based firm works with small businesses, limited companies and sole traders to provide audit, accounting and tax services. The firm also provides risk advisory and fund management solutions to clients.

Commenting on this, Abacus Worldwide president and CEO, Julio Gabay, said: “As Africa continues to grow in importance for companies looking for new global locations, it’s important that our members have resources there to meet their clients’ needs.

“The addition of TDS brings in that expertise as we expand more into eastern Africa.”

Abacus Worldwide is an international association of independent accounting, consulting and legal firms focused on connecting like-minded quality firms for the sole purpose of providing member firms with the knowledge and resources they need to grow in today’s multifaceted business environment.

Abacus Worldwide aims to offer a cost effective and convenient resource to growing firms. Its goal is to assist member firms in meeting client needs locally and internationally by fostering connections with the right firms in the right locations.