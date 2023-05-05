Sullivan & Stanley (S&S) has announced the promotion of Matt Bradley to the role of Managing Director UK South, as the business focuses on ambitious double-digit growth in the forthcoming year.

Bradley’s promotion comes at a pivotal time for Sullivan & Stanley, which has a target of increasing +30% revenue in the next financial year. In this newly created position, Bradley is responsible for the growth and delivery of clients in the South of the UK – S&S’s largest region – working closely with senior leadership and expert teams to solve the challenges that companies face when undertaking change, and delivering consistent value to customers and partners.

Bradley was part of the founding team with Sullivan & Stanley in 2016, which was set up to break the mould of traditional consulting models, helping clients overcome transformation failure and successfully bridge the gap between investment and value realisation.

In his seven years as Client Principal, Bradley was integral in building S&S into a £20m+ annual revenue business, and led on the award-winning Shell Energy Retail business transformation in 2020.

Bradley has nearly 20 years’ experience in growth and consulting roles across EMEA, and prior to S&S worked predominantly in London and Sydney with clients across a variety of sectors and industries, including DHL and Panasonic.

Sullivan & Stanley CEO and founder, Pat Lynes, said: “Matt takes the helm of UK South at an exciting time for Sullivan & Stanley as we look to continue our double digit growth and develop our partnership network to deliver even better services to our customers. It has been fantastic seeing Matt rise through the business, providing consistent value to clients and our partners. Matt is a real asset to the team and I’ve no doubt he’s going to be fundamental in supercharging S&S to new heights.”

Bradley concluded: “I have been hooked on the overarching purpose of Sullivan & Stanley ever since joining seven years ago, and the business never ceases to inspire me and drive me in our mission to spearhead change for businesses going through a transformation, and helping them improve the way work is delivered. I can’t wait to get started in my new role and being a part of this next stage of growth for S&S.”