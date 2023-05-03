The Oakley Group, which specialises in small business accounting services throughout southern New Jersey, has announced the addition of three new staff members: Letty Hempsey, Nicole Kapp, and Michele Gallagher.

The Oakley Group includes a supportive team of professionals with more than five decades of collective accounting and HR experience. The firm specialises in four practice areas including corporate accounting, operational development, office management, and human resources.

Oakley Group founder and CEO, Alyssa Fredes, said: “Letty, Nicole, and Michele are wonderful additions to our team.

“As a small business, we aim to recruit and retain local talent whenever possible to expand our capacity to serve our clients across the area better. We work as a natural extension of your small business. We focus on the day-to-day operations so that you can focus on what matters most, achieving your overall business goals.”

Hempsey brings with her over 10 years of accounting and management experience and will serve as the Accounting Team lead. She is a graduate of Rutgers University in Camden with degrees in marketing and fine studio arts. Her abilities include project management, process improvement, problem-solving, and team development. Letty has a passion for advancing women into leadership roles. She dedicates much of her time to the philanthropic world by volunteering through various organisations including Don’t Bully Us Rescue, where she serves on the Board of Directors.

Kapp comes to the Oakley Group as a staff accountant. She is a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in accounting. Gallagher also joins the Oakley Group as a staff accountant. She is a graduate of Rowan University with a degree in accounting.

Fredes concluded: “Since the company was founded in 2016 our continued growth, is a tribute to our staff and the core values of the company. We pride ourselves on building quality relationships and being dependable, responsive, and personable team players. If you are in need of accounting or business advisory services, give us a call today. We would love to discuss your needs and how we can help.”