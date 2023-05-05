UHY Hacker Young, the national accountancy group, has appointed four new partners in its London and Nottingham offices.

Nikhil Oza, Rachel Chim and Matthew Granger at UHY Hacker Young’s London office and David Allum at the firm’s Nottingham office have been promoted from director to partner.

Oza has 15 years’ experience with ‘Big 4’ accountancy firms. He joined UHY Hacker Young as Corporate Tax Director in 2019 and has now been promoted to Partner. Oza is a corporate tax specialist and an ACA-qualified chartered accountant. He works with a broad range of clients but has particular expertise within the tech sector, from startups to well-established businesses.

Chim has worked in UHY Hacker Young’s business advisory services team since 2006, progressing from a Senior to Manager, Director and now Partner. Chim has a diverse range of clients within the financial services, property, retail and hospitality sectors. She provides commercial advice to ambitious start-up companies and does extensive compliance work with UK subsidiaries of large multinational groups.

Granger joined UHY Hacker Young as a graduate in 2008 and has now progressed to become Partner in the business advisory services team. Granger has worked with start-ups and multinational groups within property investment, recruitment, financial services, commodities broking and software.

Allum joined UHY Hacker Young over 20 years ago, shortly after qualification, and now becomes Partner in the audit practice of the firm’s Nottingham office. Allum’s client base primarily comprises both audit and non-audit work for owner-managed businesses. He also has particularly strong experience in the charity and not-for-profit sectors.

UHY Hacker Young managing partner, Subarna Banerjee, said:“We are pleased to welcome Nikhil, Rachel, Matthew and David to the partnership. At UHY, we are all driven by our common purpose of ‘helping you prosper’ and, aligned to this, it is a core part of our ethos to develop and promote outstanding talent inside the firm. Being able to expand the partnership this way is something we are very proud of.”

Two promoted to Director in firm’s Nottingham office

In addition to the four new partners, two managers at UHY Hacker Young’s Nottingham office, Rebecca Roberts and Chris McKain, have been promoted to Director.

Roberts has worked at UHY Hacker Young since 2018. She has over ten years of experience and has been promoted to director, having previously held the title of Senior Manager. Roberts specialises in cloud-based accounting, particularly working with Xero, and is UHY’s national head of cloud accounting.

McKain has worked at UHY Hacker Young for nine years and has been promoted from Senior Audit Manager to Director. McKain provides audit and assurance services to owner-managed businesses, not for profit organisations and larger corporates. He also provides sector-specialist audits and due diligence work.