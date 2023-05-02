Nottingham-based chartered accountants, Clayton & Brewill, has promoted three of its senior team to directors, in line with the next phase of its succession plans.

Promoted to directors are the firm’s Amanda Stefanetti, Rebecca Higginbottom and Adam Rostance.

Having obtained her ACA qualification at Newby Castleman, Stefanetti joined Clayton & Brewill in 2008, where she went on to achieve FCA status. In her role at the firm, Stefanetti works with SMEs and their directors, assisting them with accounts preparation, management accounts, VAT returns and company and personal tax returns.

Prior to Clayton & Brewill, Higginbottom previously worked for Hyett & Langfield. When the firm was acquired by Clayton & Brewill in 2003, she continued in her account manager role and went on to achieve her AAT, ACA and FCA qualifications. At Clayton & Brewill, Higginbottom undertakes a wide range of accountancy services, including management accounts, year-end reporting, and personal and corporate taxes.

Rostance joined Clayton & Brewill in June 2012 as an AAT apprentice. After initially working within the firm’s compliance department, Rostance transferred to the audit department as an audit junior, working his way up to the role of accounts and audit manager. He now oversees a portfolio of clients ranging from small sole traders to large group companies.

Clayton & Brewill partner, Doug Perry, said: “Amanda, Rebecca and Adam are highly valued members of the team, fantastic ambassadors for the firm, and exceptionally talented accountants. As well as delivering an excellent service to meet varying client needs, they provide a robust support network for the firm’s partners. These promotions recognise their commitment to Clayton & Brewill and the diligence they have shown over the years.”

Clayton & Brewill provides audit, tax and advisory services to individuals, owner managed businesses and SMEs across the Midlands from its network of offices across the region in Nottingham, Long Eaton and Melton Mowbray.