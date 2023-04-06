East Midlands based accountancy firm, ADS Accountants and Business Advisors has unveiled its new name and brand identity, marking a new era for the company after almost two decades of trading.

The firm, which was first founded in 2004 by Steve Sharp and Adam Dominey, and now employs 62 members of staff across four office locations, will be known as Nuvo – a name derived from the latin word Novus, meaning “new, fresh and modern”

Based in Derby, Burton on Trent, Mansfield and Nottingham, Nuvo specialises in multiple industries, including construction, agriculture, retail and dentistry, offering accounts, company tax, personal tax, audit and business advisory. Its target market being specifically SMEs within the Midlands. The company, which completed its last acquisition in April 2022, adding 15 new members of staff to the team, is aiming to become a top 100 firm by the end of 2026, bringing a further 25 – 30 new job opportunities to the region.

This year has also seen the company become a four day working week employer, as it continues to keep people at its heart, heavily investing in staff benefits such as Care Coins, private therapy and self-help sessions.

The rebrand brief was to ensure the new identity felt elevated and aligned with the company’s vision, giving a more contemporary approach than most accountancy led service providers. The logo shape initiates a feeling of security, whilst remaining open, inviting and inclusive, with a new brand line “A new view on your numbers” bringing messaging around different and fresh perspectives to the fore.

Nuvo founder and partner Steve Sharp said: “This is a new and exciting era for our business and it was important we could share that vision with our employees. It was paramount that the board and the staff had a brand they could get behind and feel a part of. We will celebrate our 20th anniversary in 2024, and with so many acquisitions happening in recent years, we felt that rebranding now would give the acquired staff a real sense of belonging. Our new name and branding needed to be something everyone could own and identify with, while encapsulating our core values; expressive, progressive and can-do. We are looking forward to Nuvo’s future, building the Nuvo family and extending our client offering.”

Nuvo partner, Simon Rogers, further added: “Nuvo will continue to offer fixed-fee accountancy, with a client-first proactive approach. The company was founded with the idea of friends, working together with a common objective – to provide quality accountancy services at a competitive value, with a relaxed and approachable attitude. Nuvo still holds this belief at its core and ensures this ethos is present in all levels of the business, from board members to trainees.”

Nuvo will start trading under the new name with immediate effect.