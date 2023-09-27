Shaw Gibbs has announced the appointment of Adam Bell as its first chief people officer (CPO). This move is part of Shaw Gibbs’ strategy to foster a culture of excellence, employee well-being, ED&I and growth within the organisation.

Adam Bell brings a wealth of experience in human resources and organisational growth to his new role as CPO at Shaw Gibbs. With over 19 years of experience in HR leadership roles, Adam has a proven track record of implementing innovative talent management strategies, building high-performance teams, and driving employee engagement. His experience includes working for firms in high-growth and those with private equity backing.

In his role, Adam will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the employee experience at Shaw Gibbs, including talent acquisition and retention, professional development, and fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture. His strategic vision and leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the firm’s future success.

Commenting on this, Shaw Gibbs managing partner, Peter O’Connell, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Adam Bell to Shaw Gibbs as our inaugural Chief People Officer. His extensive experience and passion for nurturing talent align perfectly with our commitment to our employees’ growth and well-being.

“With Adam on board, we are confident that we will continue to attract, retain, and develop the best talent in our industry, ultimately delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Bell concluded: “I am honoured to be a part of the Shaw Gibbs team and to have the opportunity to contribute to the firm’s growth. My focus will be on empowering our employees, fostering a collaborative and diverse environment, and ensuring that Shaw Gibbs remains an employer of choice in the accountancy and advisory sector.”