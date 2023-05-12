Shaw Gibbs has announced the promotion of Malik Salim to associate director, Audit.

Salim has been with Shaw Gibbs for over 18 years, starting as a trainee accountant and working his way up through the ranks. According to an official statement by Shaw Gibbs, during his time at the company, “he has proven himself to be a valuable member of the team, consistently delivering high-quality work and demonstrating strong leadership skills.”

He manages a key portfolio of some of the firm’s specialist audit clients including healthcare, insurance brokers and manufacturing companies. Salim has a particular specialism auditing grants including Innovate UK and Horizon Europe.

In his new role as associate director, Audit, Salim will be the Responsible Individual (RI) for his clients, ensuring that all work is completed to a high standard and in line with industry regulations. He will also play a key role in developing the skills of the company’s junior auditors, providing guidance and support to help them grow in their roles.

Shaw Gibbs head of audit, Steve Neal, commented: “Malik’s promotion is well-deserved, and it reflects our commitment to investing in employees. By recognising and promoting talent from within, we are able to create a strong and dedicated team, capable of delivering excellent results for our clients. I have enjoyed working with Malik throughout his career with us and I am delighted he has achieved this recognition.”