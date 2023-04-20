Shaw Gibbs has announced the appointment of Anna Roberts as new corporate tax partner, effective immediately. The firm expects Roberts to bring about her experience and expertise to the team, having previously worked for all of the Big Four accounting firms.

Roberts has over 20 years of experience in corporate tax, having advised clients across various industries but has a specific interest in healthcare.

During her time with the Big Four, she was responsible for delivering tax projects, including mergers & acquisitions, international tax planning and structuring, and domestic tax advisory services to owner managed and private equity backed businesses.

As corporate tax partner, Roberts will work closely with clients to develop and implement tax strategies that meet their business needs. She will also be responsible for managing and developing the Oxford Corporate Tax team, ensuring that they deliver the highest quality service to clients.

Commenting on her appointment, Roberts said: “I am really pleased to have joined Shaw Gibbs and I am enjoying working with the team to assist clients achieve their tax objectives. Shaw Gibbs has an excellent reputation and I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking firm.”

Shaw Gibbs managing partner, Peter O’Connell, further said: “We are delighted to have Anna on board as our new Corporate Tax Partner. Her extensive experience and expertise make her a valuable addition to the team, and we are confident that she will help us continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients. Anna’s appointment is a testament to our commitment to attracting the best talent in the industry and investing in our people.”

With the appointment of Roberts, Shaw Gibbs is well-positioned to continue its growth and expansion, providing top-quality tax advice and services to businesses and individuals across Central and Southern England.