PrimeGlobal has announced the release of their Annual Impact Report in the style of an Environmental Social Governance (ESG) report and made it publicly available.

PrimeGlobal issues this annual report to their member firms to summarize their progress on achieving their Strategy to 2025. This report also highlights the impact PrimeGlobal and its members have had on wider society, and how they have contributed to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The style of the report is to encourage PrimeGlobal members to issue their own ESG-style reports as the requirements for these type of reports has increased. In turn, by making it publicly available, PrimeGlobal is providing full transparency around its ESG and how they and its member firms are progressing toward a net-zero economy.

Key highlights from the report include:

· 95% of member firms in favor of new branding positioning – The Advisory and Accounting Association

· Record firm revenue of $3.9bn elevating PrimeGlobal to the 3rd largest Accounting Association in the world

· Winning the 2022/23 Association of the year award (awarded by the International Accounting Bulletin)

· How member firms are increasing their activity around Environmental Social Responsibility

PrimeGlobal CEO Steve Heathcote said:

“We are proud to be the first global association to issue our own ESG impact report. We hope it inspires our member firms to issue their own impact reports which highlight how they help their clients become more sustainable and are having a positive impact on their communities. We will continue to enhance the report each year to demonstrate progress in meeting our ESG commitments. Our member firms have a clear sense of purpose and are committed to helping small and medium-sized businesses respond to our climate emergency.’’