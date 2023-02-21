PrimeGlobal has announced KPM CPAs & Advisors as the latest member to join the association’s North America region.

KPM CPAs & Advisors is one of the largest, locally-owned accounting firms in southwest Missouri, having first been established in 1966.

Through their membership of PrimeGlobal, KPM CPAs & Advisors are expecting to contribute to the future of the accounting and advisory profession and have expressed their excitement to engage and collaborate with other members.

KPM has stated that they are “looking forward to participating in meetings, events, CPE opportunities, and webinars to continue their professional development as well as contributing to developing the PrimeGlobal community”.

KPM managing shareholder, Sean Balisle, said: “At KPM our vision is to always provide innovative solutions and insights to help our clients prosper. Through membership of PrimeGlobal we are excited to see this vision continue to evolve, and knowing that when unique client issues arise, we are not only in a position to share our knowledge with those needing assistance, we can look forward to other PrimeGlobal members assisting us and lending their expertise.”

PrimeGlobal North American region executive director, Maureen Dillmore added: “Having KPM as a new member of the association is an exciting and very positive development for the NA region. We are delighted to have such a dedicated firm join the PrimeGlobal community and their long-established expertise will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our existing member firms. Welcome KPM CPAs & Advisors!”