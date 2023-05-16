Cloud-based working papers platform, MyWorkpapers, has announced the appointment of Robert Salvoni as its chief operations officer, together with the promotion of Stephen Burgess to the role of chief revenue officer. Furthermore, Alice Norton has been promoted to sales team leader.

Salvoni has contributed to the success over the last three years as CRO and will now move to more day-to-day operational responsibility as COO.

Burgess has led the international sales team at MyWorkpapers for more than six years, helping the innovative company achieve considerable growth during challenging times.

With a background within some of the accounting industry’s leading tech firms, all have considerable expertise and experience in developing successful businesses.

Steve’s appointment is in recognition of his incredible work developing the brand and growing users internationally by the thousands.

Speaking about his appointment, Burgess said: “The last few years have seen our team, software and company expand quickly, as we welcome more and more firms to our paperless working paper solution.

“Having led the sales team, helped to develop the brand and been involved in many different aspects of our platform’s development, I feel ideally placed to take on this role and continue the success of MyWorkpapers across the globe.”

Burgess takes over the role from Robert Salvoni, who has also played an important part in the development of MyWorkpapers since joining the company in 2019.

Salvoni will now take over as COO at MyWorkpapers, where he will continue to support the company with its impressive growth strategy.

MyWorkpapers CEO, Rich Neal, said: “Stephen has shown himself to be extremely capable across many areas and is constantly leading new initiatives that help our practice to achieve financial success. We feel he is the ideal person for this role.

“We would also like to thank Robert for his continued focus on excellence and incredible insights. We feel assured that he will do an exemplary job in his new role.”