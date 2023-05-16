Wolters Kluwer CCH Axcess™, a modular, cloud-based software solution for the tax and accounting profession, has celebrated its 10th year anniversary in the North American market.

CCH Axcess has grown from five to over 14 core modules over the past decade, offering firms comprehensive and flexible solutions to increase productivity, enhance client collaboration, and increase employee engagement.

An integrated cloud-based platform, CCH Axcess empowers firms of all sizes with streamlined operational workflow, intelligent data integrations and automations, and real-time visibility into firm performance, leading to better outcomes for clients and driving firm growth.

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting CEO, Jason Marx, said: “CCH Axcess launched 10 years ago as the first cloud platform for the profession, sparking a transformation in how accounting firm serve clients and operate their businesses. Our unwavering focus on innovation continues to help professionals improve how they work, make critical business decisions, and plan for the future of their businesses.

“This major milestone is only possible because of the continued dedication and contribution from every member of our Tax and Accounting team as well as the trust and partnership of our customers. I am invigorated by the forward-thinking embrace of technological innovations that is occurring in the profession. Every day across the globe, Wolters Kluwer continues to drive the profession forward by incorporating industry-leading technologies into better service and helping our clients navigate through the everchanging industry landscapes.

“Reflecting on the past decade, I’m extremely proud of our innovation efforts and how we always strive to combine technologies with a deep understanding of the needs and challenges of tax and accounting professionals,” said Cathy Rowe, Vice President and Professional Segment Leader at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting North America. “In the next chapter of our growth, we will continue to harness the power of frontier technologies like AI and machine learning to improve the first and only complete cloud solution in the industry and create more value for our customers.”