MSI Global Alliance (MSI), a leading international association of independent legal and accounting firms, has announced the appointment of accounting practice PE Partners in Uganda.
Phillip & Elnest (PE) Partners based in Kampala, Uganda, provides a comprehensive range of audit, accounting, tax, and advisory services to both local and international clients. The firm’s team combines a multi-disciplinary approach and extensive industry knowledge to provide tailored solutions for clients, which include small and medium enterprises as well as large companies across commercial, industrial, and not-for-profit sectors.
Commenting on this, PE Partners partner, Elnest Kalanzi Kato, said: “We are thrilled to be joining one of the leading alliances in the world. We have no doubt that our membership will boost the firm’s growth strategies through enhanced brand visibility, knowledge sharing, and access to new tools and technologies. We look forward to collaborating with other MSI member firms.”
MSI Global Alliance CEO, Andrew Leck, concluded: “I am pleased to welcome PE Partners. Their partner-led approach and dedication to high quality client solutions aligns seamlessly with the shared commitment of MSI members to providing top-tier services globally. We look forward to the valuable contributions PE Partners will make to our alliance.”
