MSI Global Alliance (MSI), a leading international association of independent legal and accounting firms, has announced the appointment of a new accounting member in Hong Kong.
CityLinkers Group (CityLinkers) joins MSI as its representative accounting member firm in Hong Kong. CityLinkers provides accounting, auditing, tax compliance and advisory services as well as corporate finance, funding solutions, IPO consultancy, financial assurance, tax planning and corporate services.
Commenting on this, CityLinkers partner, Ringo Chan, said: “By joining MSI Alliance, CityLinkers can better serve client requirements globally, both inbound and outbound. We look forward to actively participating in business and member developments of MSI in the Asia region.”
MSI Alliance CEO, Andrew Leck, concluded: “I am delighted to welcome CityLinkers Group to MSI. The firm’s appointment greatly enhances our presence in the dynamic Asia region, and I look forward to leveraging their expertise and collaborative spirit within the MSI alliance.”
