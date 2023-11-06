MGI Worldwide has announced that it is welcoming the Tokyo-based Komiyama & Co. to its global accounting network. Having joined CPAAI Association in 2001, the firm has been described as ‘eager to make the move to the network, make new contacts, and establish new relationships’.
Family-run for three generations, Komiyama & Co. was founded by Ryoichi Komiyama CPA, in 1959. The firm began by offering tax advisory services with Mitsuru Komiyama CPA, and third generation Keiko Komiyama CPA, later establishing audit services and international business.
Now, with a total of 90 professional staff and more than 60 years history, the firm provides professional services in the fields of auditing and accounting, payroll, Japanese tax advisory services and tax. Komiyama & Co. also offers transfer pricing advisory services, international taxation advisory services and cross-border M&A advisory.
Central Tokyo location
The firm has two central Tokyo offices – its head office in the Roppongi district, and a second branch in Kudan. With a greater metropolitan population of 37 million, Tokyo has the second largest urban economy (by GDP) in the world, after New York City; is Japan’s leading business hub, and home to 37 Fortune 500 companies.
Komiyama & Co.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
As former deputy chairman of JICPA (Japanese Institute of Certified Public Accountants), and member of the SME/SMP Committee of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) where he served as a representative of Japan, Mitsuru Komiyama has extensive industry experience. He was also a member of IFRS for SMEs committee of The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) where again he was a representative of Japan.
Komiyama & Co. has assisted international firms who are not experienced in doing business in Japan. Since the firm’s inception, its management philosophy has always been to give clients peace of mind. Komiyama & Co. believes in providing high quality services as experts in their field and in cultivating strong relationships based on trust.
Commenting on this, Komiyama said: “To have our clients say, ‘I can trust this with you,’ is the starting point from which we grow. To contribute to society with our clients’ success is our ultimate goal. By providing increasingly higher quality services, we continue delivering on our clients’ expectations.”