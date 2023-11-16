Mazars, a leading international audit, tax, and advisory firm and FORVIS, the eighth largest public accounting firm in the United States, have jointly announced they will create a new global network, effective 1 June 2024. The new network will position both firms for continued global growth by expanding their capabilities to serve clients, especially those with international needs.

The network will operate under a single brand worldwide, Forvis Mazars. With around €4.7bn ($5bn) in revenue, Forvis Mazars will be a new entrant in the top 10 global network rankings. Uniquely formed of just two members, the network is designed to be ‘agile, deliver consistency and have the global scale to meet clients’ needs’. Both network members will remain owned by their current respective partnerships. Effective 1 June 2024, Mazars USA will join Forvis Mazars in the U.S.

Commenting on this, Mazars chairman of the executive board, Hervé Hélias, said: “I am really delighted that Mazars and FORVIS have taken this transformational step and am excited about the opportunities it presents for both firms in serving our clients and supporting our people.

“We’re proud to bring a pioneering new network model to our industry and are excited to continue this journey together. At Mazars, we are committed to helping our clients confidently build and grow their businesses, and forming this two-firm network with FORVIS complements our existing international integrated partnership and significantly advances Mazars’ international strategy. We are proud to offer our clients the strength of our international integrated partnership in 100 countries and the benefits of FORVIS’ large national partnership in the U.S. who truly works as one firm across the U.S. It gives us the scale and expanded presence that we have been striving for in the U.S. and marks us out as a top 10 global network with extensive scale and coverage”.

FORVIS CEO, Tom Watson, added: “A two-firm network, operating under a single global brand, quickly advances our firms’ shared strategies. It’s an opportunity to better serve our clients, especially those with international needs and support our people on a path of continued growth. Our organizations know each other well, with a strong history of collaboration and very similar cultures of putting our people and clients first.

“FORVIS has always been passionately committed to providing an Unmatched Client Experience® and unlocking the potential of both our clients and our people, and this opportunity allows us to do so on a strengthened global platform.”

