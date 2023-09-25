Mazars has announced the appointment of Elina Rytseva as an audit quality partner. The appointment reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to strengthening audit quality and delivering work of the highest standard to all clients.

Rytseva is an experienced auditor and a former partner and head of audit quality at PwC. She previously worked as an audit quality review inspector at the FRC and has been an audit quality director at BDO.

At Mazars, she will be responsible for managing the firm’s relationship with its audit regulators, ensuring effective and constructive cooperation. She will also support the firm’s engagement partners and audit teams during inspections.

Commenting on this, Mazars head of audit and assurance, David Herbinet, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Elina as a partner in our firm. Her breadth of experience and deep focus on quality will be a major asset to the firm. Elina is a great addition to our audit quality team and will be a valuable part of our ongoing drive for audit quality.”