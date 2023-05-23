Lyfeguard, a life planning assistant and document management platform, has appointed Natura & Co. CISO, Jonathan Lloyd White, to its advisory board to bolster its security and data protection strategy.

Lloyd White joins with deep experience in the cybersecurity industry, previously holding the position of director of security and Information at Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) before becoming chief Information security officer at Natura & Co.

With extensive experience in managing cyber and security risks for major organisations across banking, retail and aviation, Lloyd White will help bolster Lyfeguard’s security offering and data protection through testing and accreditation.

Commenting on his appointment, Lloyd White said: “Security is a major priority for Lyfeguard who are taking stringent measures to ensure customer data is secure. I look forward to supporting Lyfeguard in strengthening their robust security policies, taking a customer-centric approach to data protection and management while advising on testing and security accreditation to further enhance security.”

Lyfeguard, chief operating officer, Fraser Stewart, said: “We are excited to introduce our advisory board comprising of industry leaders at the top of their fields to help take Lyfeguard to the next level, improving our offering to help consumers and IFAs alike. With the guidance of our carefully selected seven industry veterans, we are confident in our ability to lead the go-to-market strategy and ensure seamless delivering of our services to clients. We firmly believe that everyone deserves peace of mind when it comes to managing life’s essential tasks, and our advisory board’s expertise will help us achieve this goal. We are excited to embark on this new journey with our partners on board and look forward to delivering exceptional services to our clients.”