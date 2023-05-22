Mazars has appointed Michelle Olckers as a partner in the UK to lead the firm’s assurance practice.

Olckers will focus on sustainability assurance services. This appointment reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to expanding its range of sustainability services, and to addressing the continuously growing appetite for support from clients.

Olckers will be the overall lead for assurance work across the UK and will be responsible for managing the quality and delivery of these services to clients. She will also be responsible for expanding our sustainability assurance team, working closely with Mazars’ global teams to further develop the firm’s offering in this space. She will work across the advisory and assurance service lines to harness the experience of subject matter experts, while offering support to audit committees for large and listed clients.

Olckers is relocating to London having been a partner at Mazars in South Africa for 20 years. She is currently a member of Mazars’ Group Governance Council (GGC) and the Group’s Quality and Risk Management Board, where she chairs the Quality Culture committee.

Mazars head of audit and assurance, David Herbinet, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Michelle to the UK firm. She brings a wealth of experience from over two decades with Mazars and she is a wonderful ambassador of our firm’s values and culture. Her presence will be a real asset and we are confident that under her guidance our assurance team will go from strength to strength.”

Mazars global head of sustainability, Chris Fuggle, concluded: “The addition of Michelle to our UK sustainability team will enable us to enhance our service offering and better meet the needs of our clients. Factors such as regulation and the implementation of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive have driven sustainability further up the agenda, and our clients count on us for quality counsel. Michelle brings with her a wealth of experience and will be instrumental in setting the direction of the Sustainability Assurance team.”