Knights Lowe has announced the acquisition of Bury St Edmunds’ based accountancy firm, David Roberton & Co on 1 September 2023.

The two firms have had a close relationship for a number of years and are now combining forces to further broaden their service offering whilst also providing a route for Roger and Stephen Cooke at David Roberton & Co for their retirement plans.

The decision by both firms will benefit their wide client base through this collaboration and their aligned goals.

Speaking for Knights Lowe, James Knights, said: “We are a family-owned accountancy firm setup over 30 years ago, with offices in Bury St Edmunds, Thetford and Ipswich who seek to be at the forefront of people’s minds when they think of capable, friendly and approachable accountants, a value that is shared by Stephen and Roger.

“We now look forward to welcoming their team to the business and to helping their clients navigate the changing landscape of taxation and compliance.”